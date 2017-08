Hannah Doucette place d 1st with Hailey Doucette 3rd in Jr Women’s Wakeboarding at this year's Wakeboarding/Wakeskste Provincials -Image Submitted

7 riders from the Northern Riders Club out of Quesnel brought home some hardware after competing this weekend at the Wakeboarding/Waterskate Provincials in Sproat Lake, Vancouver Island.

In the Wakeboarding Boat Provincials:

Noah Woollends – 3rd in Boys Wakeboarding

Hannah Doucette – 1st in Jr Women’s Wakeboarding

Hailey Doucette – 3rd in Jr Women’s Wakeboarding

Steve Woollends – 3rd in Veteran Men’s Wakeboarding

Jen Woollends – 2nd in Veteran Women’s Wakeboarding

In the Wakeskating Boat Provincials:

Noah Woollends – 3rd in Boys Wakeskating

Hailey Doucette – 3rd in Jr Women’s Wakeskating

In the Rail Jam:

Noah Woollends – 1st in Boys Rail Jam

Caleb Woollends – 2nd in Boys Rail Jam

The Wakeboarding/Waterskate Provincials ran from July 28-30.