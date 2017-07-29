Communities in the South Cariboo are now open to regular business as evacuation alerts for majority of the areas including the District of 100 Mile House have been lifted.

Chair of the Cariboo Regional District, Al Richmond says they were surprised to hear that this morning, Saturday, July 29 from the Fire Centre.

He says that they’re happy although they are still cautioning people to be vigilant and report any flare-ups.

Evacuation alerts are rescinded in the South Cariboo for the following areas:

Forest Grove and 100 Mile Fringe North;

100 Mile Southwest Davis Rd Area;

southeast Canim Lake, South Mahood Lake, Electoral Area L and part of Electoral Area G;

north end of Lac La Hache to 100 Mile House Boundary;

northwest of 100 Mile House; and

the District of 100 Mile House.

Richmond says there are still some small areas that remain on alert in Area G.

See an overview map at http://bit.ly/2vTi3Nm.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be re-issued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order.

Since areas in the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order, residents must be prepared in the event that the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Local governments may not have time to go door to door should a new evacuation order be issued.