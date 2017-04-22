Mary Forbes and Oliver Berger with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society on Earth Day 2017 in Williams Lake.

Earth Day was celebrated in Williams Lake with a litter pick on Saturday.

Waste Wise Educator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Mary Forbes says one-day events such as this do make a difference.

“It inspires people to change their actions continually through the year, but as everyone says Earth Day is not a single day. We’re on this day every day. Earth Day is every day of the year and every one of our actions makes a difference.”

Forbes says the most dangerous items for the environment are small bits of plastic, plastic bags, and cigarette butts, and that anyone can make a difference by picking them up.

Almost 4kg of waste was picked up from the trails of Scout Island and 30kg from the streets of Williams Lake during the day.

Forbes says that cigarette butts were the biggest thing that they had been finding.

“Anytime there’s a picnic table or a bench, or a place where people regularly walk or park their cars there was cigarette butts. They’re a huge amount of garbage and don’t biodegrade, so please put your butts where they belong.”

Forbes says this year’s litter pick which was their first was not conventional as each bag of waste was sorted and picked of recyclables to find out exactly how much they were able to take to the recycle station and how much was actually garbage.