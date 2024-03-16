The Cariboo mountains are under a high avalanche danger rating.

Mountains across the province have been seeing higher danger ratings more commonly for different reasons, such as the low snow pack and warmer temperatures.

Avalanche Forecaster, Lynnea Baker says this time around is no different.

“The warm temperatures extend well above mountain top, they’re well past 3,000 metres and because we have such warm temperatures, we’re expecting to see a bunch of change in the snow pack.”

Baker says the changes in the snow pack will only continue the very dangerous avalanche conditions.

She says they’re confident that the danger ratings will last through the weekend, and probably come down mid next week depending on the weather forecast.

Terrain is the answer to stay safe for anyone heading into the backcountry, which is simple terrain with no overhead hazard, and to also have rescue equipment and training.

Up to date avalanche conditions can be found on Avalanche Canada’s map here.