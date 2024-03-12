This year’s Freezin’ for a Reason event in Williams Lake was a success, even with the warmer temperatures.

The 24th annual polar plunge ended up raising $4,130 which went to various organizations, like the Cariboo Mental Health Association, and to youth sports.

Organizer, Sunny Dyck says this year’s conditions had an affect on what was raised at the event.

“We actually changed it originally from the January swim to February, so we could have warmer than minus 30 weather, well we kind of went a little extra this year and had no snow or ice.” says Dyck.

“It definitely affected it a little bit. Not enough to make us sad or anything, it was still a success.”

Even with the warmer weather, Dyck says the ones who raised money to not go into the lake raised more this year.

Next year will be the 25th year for Freezin’ for a Reason polar plunge, which she hopes will bring more of the winter weather.