A Lake City Youth Group was the recipient of some extra funding thanks to the efforts of one local business.

For the 4th year in a row Do More Promotional held their annual Pink Shirt Day Fundraising event and when the counting was done, they handed Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters a cheque for $700.

WLBBBS Interim Executive Director, Kaitlyn Saunders, said they are very appreciative to be receiving this money which will go towards the many programs they offer.

“It’s going to be a great help this year. We have a couple of new programs coming up. We are just starting a Boys Leadership Program and we’re also looking at doing some STEM Programs with within the schools so that’s something to look forward too as well.”

Even though it started off on a slow note, Do More Promotional Owner, Nancy Dron said she was pleased with how this year’s Pink Shirt Day fundraiser ended and is looking forward to doing it again for a 5th year.

“We are definitely going to keep going with it and try to decide who our money will be going to next year. We’ve had such great success with it that we want to continue keeping our money here within the community.”

Dron added that they get comments quite regularly about how people love that the money raised stays within the community and that we are supporting local.

“We love doing that, we love giving back to the community, that’s something that is really important to us,” Dron said.