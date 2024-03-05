The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is looking for an Environmental Hero!

Program Coordinator Dani Gastaldello said this campaign got started last year when Wilbur was nominated for his litter picking heroics filling seven buckets with cigarette butts he gathered from the streets of Williams Lake in just one year.

Gastaldello said they know that there are more people like that out there in the Cariboo and encourages the public to submit their nominations to their Facebook page.

“We’re just asking for people to nominate different community members who are dedicated to enhancing the environment, so anything to do with land conservation, air quality improvement, water preservation or climate action, you name it. We’ve already gotten actually an impressive list of nominations”

Gastaldello added that anyone in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Region can be nominated for this year’s Environmental Hero right up until Tuesday March 12 at 5 pm.

“We’re feeling the vibe that this is might be like a yearly thing to do, to give some recognition to folks in the community that are taking time out of their daily lives to do things to better our community, “ Gastadello said.