The Witness Blanket exhibit will be coming to a close next week at Thompson Rivers University’s Williams Lake Campus.

The exhibit, which was in partnership with the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin, went on display on November 27 and saw school districts and members of the public visit.

Manager of Administration and Operations, Pat Biblow says the exhibit was well received.

“We’re very proud to have had the opportunity to host it, along with the Cariboo Chilcotin Museum, and it’s been inspiring, lots of people have come through, and had a chance to view, participate, learn, and also be apart of the reconciliation process.” says Biblow.

Biblow added that up until this point, its been busy, but was nice to see people show up.

Whether they look to have a similar exhibit or have the Witness Blanket return, she says the biggest reason they had it in the first place was through Phyllis Webstad’s initiation.

Biblow says while it’s maybe possible in the future to have the exhibit return, it’s difficult to say at this point.

Anyone who still hasn’t seen the Witness Blanket can do so this Saturday from 9:00am to 5:30pm, Sunday at 12:00pm until 5:30pm, and Monday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.