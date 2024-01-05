The Cariboo saw a good year when it comes to funding for the forestry sector.

This year, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC has funded 16 projects in the Cariboo, with the value totaling $16 million for fibre utilization and wildfire risk reduction.

Executive Director Steve Kozuki says this all comes from a provincial announcement of $50 million for forestry made in early 2023.

“I absolutely would say it’s been a great success for the Cariboo.”

“Local communities, First Nations, forestry companies have stepped forward to apply for funding, and they got a good share of it.”

Kozuki adds that the projects they did using the waste wood from the forest, and figuring out the net greenhouse gas emissions that were avoided and the saved diesel, the net benefit was almost 200,000 tones of carbon dioxide.

He says it’s equivalent to taking 40,000 vehicles off the road for a year, and that the Cariboo should be proud of the contributions towards reducing greenhouse gasses globally.

Most of the $50 million allocated to projects this year will be completed by March 31st, however there are a number of projects that will continue in the coming year.

Kozuki noted that it’s a good thing, as it helps provide continuity for workers and the contractors.