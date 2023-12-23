The Cariboo region will be missing out on a white Christmas this year, but instead have a warm one.

After today (December 23rd), people can expect daytime highs to go back to positive temperatures, thanks to a strong ridge rebuilding over the Interior and a southerly flow of warmer air.

This year, we can expect to see temperatures reach around three degrees, but Meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron says the Cariboo had very similar temperatures last year.

“One big difference of course, with respect to white Christmas, last December there was 29 centimetres of snow that fell through the month across the Cariboo.” says Bergeron.

- Advertisement -

“So, it was a white Christmas everywhere. 20 centimetres on the ground in Williams Lake on Christmas morning, 35 in Quesnel, and 27 in Clinton (100 Mile House).”

Bergeron added that it’s been fairly typical to have snow for Christmas, at the very least a few centimetres on the ground.

The last time the Cariboo saw no snow on Christmas was back in 2018.

While it is disappointing we won’t have a white Christmas, he says that on the other hand, hopefully it help everyone travel more safely.