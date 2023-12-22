It’s been a busy year for the Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA, with the Provincial elections less than a year away.

Lorne Doerkson says that while visiting the various community events in the Cariboo throughout the year, the toughest part has been in the office advocating for residents.

He says health care has been one of the challenges faced this year.

“Certainly there has been some challenges of course in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, with respect to cancer care.” says Doerkson

“Recently we advocated for a couple who has required care away from British Columbia, and there were some challenges getting that care approved for that couple, and we have been able to get that done.”

The work is set to continue into the new year, as in the last part of the year, Doerkson had been debating Bill 31, and voicing the frustration around how it would re-write emergency management in the province.

He says when the bill was presented it was incomplete, and continues to be incomplete.

Doerkson says there needs to be time focused on making that portion better for the people of British Columbia.

Next years provincial election is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th.