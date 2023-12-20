Another year is nearing it’s end for 100 Mile House, and it’s being seen as a successful one.

This year had more events taking place, with one example being the March Into Spring event, with the community getting post-covid funding from the federal government.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney says the most impressive thing was that every single event was handled by volunteers.

“Our community is amazing, our volunteers just never seem to stop, and we really wouldn’t be a community without them.” says Pinkney.

“That is just huge and it’s overwhelming every year, and really is one of the biggest impacts that our town sees all the time.”

Pinkney added that the biggest takeaway this year was the communication, working together, and moving forward between the districts various partners, societies and volunteers.

She says communication needs to continue to be supported, with one way being through coffee with council that happened in late November.

The district is already looking ahead to next year, as new and existing projects will look to begin or continue.

Pinkney says the Horse Lake bridge continues to be stalled, with costs continuing to go up on the budget, which brings a bit of frustration, however the hope is to get it done next year.

They will look to work with other levels of government next year to get this stuff done quicker.