Williams Lake may have an answer as to what happens during a civic holiday that began in 1959.

Wrestling Day is a unique holiday that occurs every January 2nd, and during last nights City Council meeting, residents could be able to take part in an event in 2025.

“What the delegation proposed was that they wanted to come here in town, and they wanted to do a camp during that week, two day, three day, 4 day, it’s all in the works right now.”

Rathor added this would have people from all over come to organize the camp, and get the community into wrestling.

As to if this event will only be for one year, he says that if there’s enough enthusiasm and participation by council, staff, and the community, then he would see no reason to stop it.

The proposal was brought forward by Olympian Arjan Bhullar, and had requested for support of $5,000, which council carried.