As everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, Interior health is wanting everyone to stay safe when celebrating.

Three main things to watch out for is the use of drugs, alcohol, and for some mental health.

Manager of Mental Health and Substance Use in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, Katie Matuschewski gives safety tips for drug use.

“Try to not use alone, and if you do need to use alone, to utilize apps and different tools like the lifeguard app which will signal for help if you don’t respond in a certain amount of time.” says Matuschewski.

“Pace yourself, start slow and go slow. Have a naloxone kit nearby, avoid mixing, and if you have the ability to get your drugs tested, we offer drug testing in Williams Lake.”

Matuschewski says drug samples can be dropped off at the Williams Lake Mental Health Office at 487 Borland Street.

Drinking follows similar safety tips such as being with others, and planning ahead by having a designated driver, taxi or using Operation Red Nose.

When it comes to mental health, she says they typically see less people accessing services during the holidays.

“I think it’s because the holiday seasons can be really really hard for a lot of people, and sometimes when that happens, they start to isolate.” says Matuschewski.

“We always encourage people that if you’re at home and you’re struggling, especially this time of year, that we’re here, we’re open, and we’re here to help you and it’s as easy as calling the 310-MHSU number, and it will pinpoint you on where you’re located and send you to your most local mental health office.”

She added that if you’re in a crisis, to use Interior Health’s crisis line (1-888-353-2273), and in Williams Lake there’s the crisis response team available seven days a week from 8:00am-8:00pm (250-305-8496).

A checklist for safer celebrating can be found on Interior Health’s website here.