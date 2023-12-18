Williams Lake emergency services will be collecting food donations for this year’s Cram the Cruiser.

The Williams Lake Fire Department will have a truck at Real Wholesale across the street from the department on December 20th, along with hospital workers, who helped organize a lot of this.

“This event in particular is to help support the Salvation Army, so they’re looking for food donations to obviously help out during the holidays.” says Assistant Chief and Fire Prevention Officer, Cory Boyd.

“Doing stuff like this definitely puts a good focus on it, and it’s a good way for ourselves and other emergency service workers to help support that.”

Boyd added that on the same day, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue will be at Walmart, with RCMP and BC Ambulance will be at Save-On-Foods.

Emergency Services will be at their locations from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.