ICBC, along with the province have put out a survey to determine the public’s thoughts on expanding specialty licence plate program.

In a release from ICBC, they said that BC is limited when it comes to specialty plates which includes the Veterans commemorative plate and BC Parks plates.

The expansion of the program would look to include non-profit organizations and charities, with proceeds from the plate purchases going toward the sponsoring organization.

President and CEO of ICBC, David Wong said that “hearing directly from British Columbians on this topic is an important first step on a longer journey toward a wider variety of licence plates on our roads.”

For more information on they survey, and anyone interested in taking it can find it on ICBC’s website here.