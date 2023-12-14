Subscribe to Local News

Senate approves new gun control legislation for Canada
Senate approves new gun control legislation for Canada

By George Henderson
The federal government’s controversial gun control legislation has now passed in the senate without any changes and is poised to become law.

Bill C-21 passed in the House of Commons back in May after months of bitter debate.

Among other things it calls for a freeze on the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns in Canada.

It would also tighten gun laws to include “red flag” and “yellow flag” provisions related to a gun owner posing a risk to themselves or others,include a prospective Criminal Code “technical definition” of what constitutes a prohibited assault-style firearm, as well as a series of provisions to make it illegal to make of buy ghost guns and to combat firearms smuggling.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty was among those opposed to this bill, saying all it does is make criminals our of law-abiding citizens.

He says it also unfairly targets rural residents.

