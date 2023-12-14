The federal government’s controversial gun control legislation has now passed in the senate without any changes and is poised to become law.

Bill C-21 passed in the House of Commons back in May after months of bitter debate.

Among other things it calls for a freeze on the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns in Canada.

It would also tighten gun laws to include “red flag” and “yellow flag” provisions related to a gun owner posing a risk to themselves or others,include a prospective Criminal Code “technical definition” of what constitutes a prohibited assault-style firearm, as well as a series of provisions to make it illegal to make of buy ghost guns and to combat firearms smuggling.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty was among those opposed to this bill, saying all it does is make criminals our of law-abiding citizens.

He says it also unfairly targets rural residents.