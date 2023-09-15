The 22nd edition of Cops for Cancer Tour de North rolled out of Prince George this morning at 9.

11 law enforcement and emergency services personnel will spend the next 7 days cycling to Prince Rupert, covering 850 kilometres.

There are two riders taking part from the Cariboo, Jamie MacPherson 100 Mile House BC Emergency Health Services, and Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson.

The ride raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

One of those support services is Camp Goodtimes, an essential program that gives families of children diagnosed with cancer opportunities to enjoy a summer camp experience in a stress-free and medically supervised environment.

An estimated 1,050 children (ages 0-14) in Canada were diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

There are four cycling tours in BC.

Since the first in 1997, Cops for Cancer has evolved and spread across Canada.

Hundreds of law enforcement and emergency services personnel have raised over $50 million through Cops for Cancer events.

Since 2003 Cops for Cancer Tour de North has raised $2.8 million.