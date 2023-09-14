Canfor will be building a new mill in Houston.

According to the company, the $200 million, state-of-the-art facility will be able to produce approximately 350 million board feet per year.

“This project represents another significant investment by our Company to strengthen our diversified operating platform and ensure we can continue to deliver the high-value products that are in demand by our customers around the globe,” said Canfor President and CEO Don Kayne.

Work will start immediately on detailed project engineering and permitting requirements.

Vendor and equipment selection will be finalized in early 2024, with demolition and site preparation scheduled for the spring.

Planning, construction, and commissioning of the new facility is expected to take between 28 and 32 months, depending on contractor availability and equipment lead times.

“Forests and forestry are critical to many communities in British Columbia,” said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston.

“Today’s announcement from Canfor, investing approximately $200 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Houston, is good news, not only for people in the community, but also for forestry workers, labour, and industry throughout the province.”

Back in January, Canfor announced the Houston mill would be shutting down for an extended period of time for site redevelopment.

(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)