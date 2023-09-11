Three riders from the Cariboo will be taking part in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North that starts this Friday (September 15).

Anna Zintl with 100 Mile House Interior Health, Jamie MacPherson with 100 Mile House BC Emergency Health Services, and Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson, have been training since May for this 850 kilometre journey.

A total of 11 riders will travel 7-days covering 850 kilometres from Prince George to Prince Rupert raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Last year’s total was just shy of the $150,000 mark and over the past two decades, the tour has brought in over $3.5 million.