Williams Lake Councillor Michael Moses will be apart of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Committees.

Moses will be a member of two standing committees including the Community Safety and Crime Prevention, and Social Economic Development while also being apart of the FCM’s BC Caucus and the Committee of the Whole.

He says the Community Safety and Crime Prevention committee will be the most effective for the community.

“Williams Lake has had a history for decades of being too close to the top percentile in various types of crime rates in our City,” says Moses.

“so having a say in this committee, for our City and for the Cariboo, is going to be pretty strong I think.”

Moses plans to bring his advocacy of the region and the City to the meetings he’ll be attending.

Hopefully with well thought out plans and statistics, recommendations will be made to make changes that could help the Cariboo, and other communities with similar issues.

The new roll for Moses came about after Williams Lake’s council meeting earlier this week, where he got unanimous votes to attend the FCM meetings.