“There is a sense this is turning into a Katrina 2.0 situation.”

That’s from Prince George artist and bodybuilder Cara Roberts regarding the tragic wildfire situation in Maui, which has claimed at least 106 lives so far.

Roberts and her family own a condo 10 minutes north of Lahaina (la-hie-nah), in West Maui, which has been largely destroyed by the flames.

Maui is the second-largest of the islands of the state of Hawaii at 727.2 square miles.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Roberts stated the tourism-driven community is in pieces right now and the last thing she is thinking about is rental income.

“We are focusing our efforts to try and get displaced family members into any empty buildings that are still standing including our own. But, you have to remember, the property management company that we deal with their employees have also lost their homes.”

“It’s kind of a trickle effect all around West Maui. Whoever is up there – there are thousands of people who are homeless and need food, water and diapers, and shelter. Being that it is an island – it’s a hell of a lot more difficult than if it was a lower mainland situation.”

Roberts added anyone with travel plans to the area should cancel due to the wreckage.

Her building just had power restored a couple of days ago and their drinking water has been deemed unsafe.

She noted the locals she has spoken with view the current situation as a bit of a war zone.

“Some of the locals are seeing it as of right now as Lahaina turning into a wild wild west situation and there is definitely a sense this is turning into a Katrina 2.0 situation.”

“It’s very dire up on the west side. I hate to say cancel your trips to West Maui because tourism is important and so needed there – it’s the industry. ”

The wildfire situation breaks Roberts’ heart as she has had an affinity for the island as long as she can remember.

“I fell in love with it my first time there and always dreamt of owning a property. We made it happen – it took years and years but we ended up with a place about 10 minutes up the road from Lahaina, just north of it.”

“You can feel the energy the second you step off the plane and the second you get grounded putting your feet on the island. It definitely has a spirit about it that has been affected quite greatly over the past week.”

Search crews have, so far, managed to cover about one-third of the historic town of Lahaina.

Governor Josh Green said the government will do all it can to help people who have lost their property in the fires, to ensure the land isn’t scooped up by developers for expensive resort homes.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire