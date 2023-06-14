A smoky skies bulletin is in effect for Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House as well as Bowron Lake Park and Wells.

Gail Roth, Air Quality Meteorologist, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said the Region is being impacted by wildfire smoke that was pushed down overnight due to a cold front that passed through the province yesterday.

“The front moved West to East and what that done was stirred up the air and allowed the door to open and the smoke came South to the Central part of the province. There’s still heavy smoke up in the Peace and more might come down throughout the day.” Roth said, “The general message for the Cariboo today is to expect to see smoke, it may be on and off, but we’re not expecting this impact to be like to the 2017-2018 fires that went on for weeks on end, this one should be, at least in the near term a couple of days.”

Fire Information Officer Talia Mckay at the Cariboo Fire Centre explained where the smoke is coming from.

“Due to the large number of fires in the northeast of the province smoke is currently travelling to the Cariboo Region and likely to be impacting the area for the next 24 to 48 hours.”

When asked what the current fire danger rating is for the Cariboo Fire Zone, Mckay noted its low with pockets of moderate.