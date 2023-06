Rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are expected for the Cariboo by late afternoon.

Environment Canada said in their Special Weather Statement that today through tomorrow, they expect rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimeters, wind gusts up to 60 kilometers, stronger wind gusts, and locally higher rainfall amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day followed by gusty winds with the passage of the cold front.