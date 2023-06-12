A hometown hero will be busy when he pays a visit to the Lake City over the Canada Day weekend.

Not only will Rick Hansen be the Williams Lake Stampede Parade Marshal, he’ll also be on hand, June 29, for a special grand opening.

Williams Lake Curling Club Manager Ken Hall said they’re excited to have him be a part of the unveiling of their new accessibility lift.

“We happened to be at the City Council meeting when Willie Dye announced that he had gotten Rick to be the Parade Marshal and given our accessibility upgrades, we thought, as far as we’re concerned who would be better to open our new elevator than Rick.” Hall said, “We left it with Willie who’s been spearheading it and he managed to convince Rick and his people that we would be a good stop because he’s going to be quite busy while he’s here.”

On the Williams Lake Curling Club Facebook post they said work on the elevator began in 2019 and the project was completed in the Spring of 2022, on going work is continuing on accessible restrooms on both the main floor and in the upstairs lounge.