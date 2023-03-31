**UPDATE**
Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that missing teen Stanley Young has been located safe and sound.
**Original story**
Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16 year old, Stanley Young.
Police say he was last seen on March 29th at 3:30pm, in the area of Oliver Street and 3rd Ave.
Young is described as
- Caucasian male
- 16 years old
- 6’ (182 cms)
- 150 lbs (68 kgs)
- Short sandy blonde hair
- Hazel eyes
- Scar on right side of neck
- Last seen wearing light green / blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian back pack
Police say that anyone with information about Young, or where he might be, is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.