**UPDATE**

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that missing teen Stanley Young has been located safe and sound.

**Original story**

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16 year old, Stanley Young.

Police say he was last seen on March 29th at 3:30pm, in the area of Oliver Street and 3rd Ave.

Young is described as

Caucasian male

16 years old

6’ (182 cms)

150 lbs (68 kgs)

Short sandy blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Scar on right side of neck

Last seen wearing light green / blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian back pack

Police say that anyone with information about Young, or where he might be, is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.