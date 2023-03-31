Listen Live

Update: Missing Teen Located Safe And Sound

By Pat Matthews
**UPDATE**

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that missing teen Stanley Young has been located safe and sound.

**Original story**

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16 year old, Stanley Young.

Police say he was last seen on March 29th at 3:30pm, in the area of Oliver Street and 3rd Ave.

Young is described as

  • Caucasian male
  • 16 years old
  • 6’ (182 cms)
  • 150 lbs (68 kgs)
  • Short sandy blonde hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Scar on right side of neck
  • Last seen wearing light green / blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian back pack

Police say that anyone with information about Young, or where he might be, is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

