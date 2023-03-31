Williams Lake is inching closer to its first rodeo, hosted by the Interior Rodeo Event Association.

The Indoor Spring Classic will look to take place on April 14th to the 16th at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex, and will look to kick off the season ahead.

“It’s the first one of the year, there’s one other rodeo in Alberta that same weekend, so we do have some cowboys that I’ve talked to this last week that are coming up Washington and Oregon state.” says Richard Kohlen, President.

“They’ll be hitting this rodeo and then going over to Medicine Hat the same weekend.”

One aspect of the upcoming rodeo that Kohlen highlights is the production for the event, as they’ll have a large LED screen, similar to the one at the Stampede.

The screen will provide replays, which Kohlen says important to have for fans, and will assist with the rodeo production.

More information on the Indoor Spring Classic can be found on the Interior Rodeo Event Association’s website here.