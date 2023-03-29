Eligible students could be part of the federal government’s Canada Student Grant Program.

Students would be able to get up to $4,200 in non-repayable aid, compared to the pre pandemic grant of $3,000.

In a release, Melissa Chirino, Chairperson of the BC Federation of Students, said that “investments in non-repayable student aid will always open more doors for students to access education, especially those from marginalized communities.”

The increase in grant money was due to inflation, which the release says has been tough for students already paying for their education.

However, the grant is still less than what was given to students during covid, which was up to $6,000, which was set to expire in August.

The release states that 80 percent of job openings in BC in the next 10 years will require post-secondary training, but governments need to make education accessible and affordable to reach the requirement.

Chirino said “We cannot stop with this investment today, and we look forward to working with the government to make our colleges, universities, and institutions accessible for all.”

$814 million will invested into the Canada Student Grant Program, with it looking to start on August 1st.