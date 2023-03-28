Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Williams Lake campus will be hosting two Indigenous exhibits.

Both exhibits will be held at different times, with the first being the “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in British Columbia”.

In a release from TRU, they say the exhibit “encourages visitors to learn more about the challenges faced by Indigenous communities throughout the province as they work to revitalize their languages.”

The exhibit will showcase 34 of 60 Indigenous languages in Canada, and will be available to see from now until July 4th.

TRU’s second exhibit is the Witness Blanket, which is an art piece developed by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Indigenous artist Carey Newman.

The release says the artwork is made of more than “800 reclaimed items, including braids of hair, a hockey trophy and a piece of stained glass from 77 sites across Canada, including residential schools, churches and cultural organizations.”

The date for the second exhibit will run from August 21st until October 20th.

Times for both will be the same, beginning at 8:30am until 4:00pm, Monday to Friday.