(Files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)

Prince George RCMP have announced the results of a two-month-long drug trafficking investigation.

They said two search warrants were executed, one on the 1700 block of 17 Avenue and the other on the 2600 block of Recplace Drive.

They seized “nearly 1400 grams of suspected fentanyl, 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 28 grams of suspected cocaine” from these two searches, and some drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police added that amount of fentanyl alone is enough for 14,000 doses.

One man was arrested during the investigation but has been released, pending its full results.