A Community Gaming Grant will help non-profit environmental and public safety organizations in the Cariboo.

Five Cariboo environmental organizations will receive a portion of the $5.9 million grant focused on animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs.

Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs said in a release that “Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue,”

Williams Lake will have 4 recipients, including:

Potato House Sustainable Community Society ($7,000)

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society ($25,000)

Williams Lake Field Naturalists ($21,000)

Invasive Species Council of British Columbia Society ($150,000)

Quesnel will have the last organization, the Baker Creek Enhancement Society, which will receive $44,000.

- Advertisement -

In total, the Cariboo region will be receiving $247,000.

As for the public safety grants, which the province has set aside a little under $7 million, four Cariboo organizations will receive grant money.

Big Lake Community Association ($25,200)

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department ($34,500)

Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society ($12,000)

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society ($21,230)

The organizations listed bring in a total of $92,930.