A Community Gaming Grant will help non-profit environmental and public safety organizations in the Cariboo.
Five Cariboo environmental organizations will receive a portion of the $5.9 million grant focused on animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs.
Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs said in a release that “Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue,”
Williams Lake will have 4 recipients, including:
- Potato House Sustainable Community Society ($7,000)
- Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society ($25,000)
- Williams Lake Field Naturalists ($21,000)
- Invasive Species Council of British Columbia Society ($150,000)
Quesnel will have the last organization, the Baker Creek Enhancement Society, which will receive $44,000.
In total, the Cariboo region will be receiving $247,000.
As for the public safety grants, which the province has set aside a little under $7 million, four Cariboo organizations will receive grant money.
- Big Lake Community Association ($25,200)
- Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department ($34,500)
- Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society ($12,000)
- McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society ($21,230)
The organizations listed bring in a total of $92,930.