School District 27’s Childcare spaces Development Project will continue to move forward, with more support from Williams Lake Council.

Though, council did discuss what kind of support they would be giving to the project, as a couple options were laid out.

First option was to stick with the $100,000 commitment to the development, or add an additional $40,242.64.

The additional funds would be to offset the development cost charges and building permit fees.

While the majority of council was on board to include the additional money, some didn’t want to get ahead of themselves, one being Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

The main concern was not having enough info and planning in front of council to help justify the additional funds.

It was made clear by Rathor though that while there was hesitation, no one was against it.

The motion was carried for the City to commit $140,242.64 to the childcare space development project.

Chris Vandermark, School District 27 Superintendent, said that The total project cost will sit around $5,000,000 and will bring a potential 119 new childcare spaces to the dorm site at the Columneetza Campus.

He added that the project looks to be complete by January 2024.