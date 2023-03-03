Quesnel RCMP would like to remind the public of the Online Crime Reporting tool that’s available to them.

Launched back in 2020 it allows a person to report non-emergency crimes online rather than come down to the police station or phone.

Sargeant Clay Kronebusch said that includes things like if you have damage to your vehicle under $5,000 that you just need a file number for insurance purposes but we have no suspects or surveillance to follow up with.

“Other things you can report are minor theft under $5,000. Damage to property, mischief to property under $5,000. Driving complaints and lost or stolen property under $5,000” Kronebusch said.

Online Crime Reporting provides police with important information about where and what crimes are occurring which helps them to identify high-crime areas for increased patrols.

“We just wanted to put out a reminder to people to let them know it’s there.” Kronebusch said, “I know a lot of people aren’t aware of it.”