Online Non-Emergency Crime Reporting A Time-Saving Tool To Contact Quesnel Police
News

Online Non-Emergency Crime Reporting A Time-Saving Tool To Contact Quesnel Police

By Pat Matthews
From Quesnel RCMP

Quesnel RCMP would like to remind the public of the Online Crime Reporting tool that’s available to them.

Launched back in 2020 it allows a person to report non-emergency crimes online rather than come down to the police station or phone.

Sargeant Clay Kronebusch said that includes things like if you have damage to your vehicle under $5,000 that you just need a file number for insurance purposes but we have no suspects or surveillance to follow up with.

“Other things you can report are minor theft under $5,000. Damage to property, mischief to property under $5,000. Driving complaints and lost or stolen property under $5,000” Kronebusch said.

Online Crime Reporting provides police with important information about where and what crimes are occurring which helps them to identify high-crime areas for increased patrols.

“We just wanted to put out a reminder to people to let them know it’s there.” Kronebusch said, “I know a lot of people aren’t aware of it.”

