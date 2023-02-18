The Cariboo will be looking at a couple days of precipitation, along with some pretty cold days.

Starting tomorrow (February 19th), is when we’ll snow and potentially some rain mixed in.

However, Louis Kohanyi, Meteorologist, says early next week is when we’ll start to see the chilly temperatures.

“Looking at the forecast for the Cariboo, on Monday night we’re looking at snow with a low of minus nine.”

“On Tuesday, we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries with a high of minus eight, then Tuesday night’s going to be clear with a low of minus 21.”

During the cold, snow will continue to fall, with some days potentially seeing up to five centimeters.

The cold will look to stick around for a few days, as it’ll start to warm up on Friday, with Saturday looking to reach zero.

For more information on the Cariboo weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.