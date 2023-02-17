The 100 Mile House Wranglers have punched their ticket into the playoffs beginning today (February 17th).

While the team is looking ahead to play the Revelstoke Grizzlies, their road to get here wasn’t exactly smooth.

“From September to December 1st, our record was like, I think 5-16-1.” says Dale Hladun Head Coach and General Manager.

“From December on, kids were I think 11-6-2 or something in that realm, like they really started planning the charts.”

As the team was struggling during the season, with some points being in last, they reminded each other the St. Louis Blues were in dead last in January 2019, and won the Stanley Cup a few months later.

Hladun said they needed to focus on making the playoffs, and as long as they made it to that dance, they have a chance.

In the first round, the Wranglers will be playing the Revelstoke Grizzlies, who finished first in the Doug Birks division.

The first two games will be played in Revelstoke and the final two on February 21st and 22nd.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers, you can visit their website here.