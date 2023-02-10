The CRD has announced the resignation of Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department (IVFD) Chief Todd Schley.

This comes as the department faces a lot uncertainty around its future.

“It wasn’t unforeseen, Chief Schley had indicated his willingness to step down a few weeks ago, recognizing the challenges in leading a fractured fire department. says Brian Carruthers, Interim CAO for the CRD.

“It really stems from a divided department, and not having the full support of the members.”

- Advertisement -

The issues within the department began as far as early December with the need for volunteers, and later on with training disputes.

A third party was even brought in to assess the issues the IVFD had, which Schley stayed on for until it concluded.

Carruthers says the assessment will fall on the next Interim Chief, and full time Chief, once a hire is complete.

The CRD looks to have an Interim Chief by early next week, with a permanent position posted within the department after.

Schley began volunteering for the IVFD in 2017, where he took on the rolls of a fire fighter and a Deputy Fire Chief of Hall 2, to the current Fire Chief.

The resignation will come into effect on February 15th.