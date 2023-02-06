Quesnel RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a bank robbery last week

Sergeant Clay Kronebush says a male suspect was taken into custody on Friday.

“Charges have been laid for robbery and wearing a disguise with intent against 40-year old Branvin McLeod. He is from the Quesnel area and is known to police.”

McLeod appeared in court today. (Monday)

He is due back in court on February 13th for a bail hearing.

- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP were called to the CIBC bank in 300 block of Reid Street just before 5 o’clock back on February 1st.

Kronebusch said at the time that a lone male entered the bank and produced a note demanding money and threatening staff.

He said the suspect made motions indicating he had a weapon.

The suspect had his face covered with a blue surgical mask.

Kronebusch said there was just staff and no customers in the bank at the time.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, heading west on Front Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.