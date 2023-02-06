Quesnel and Williams Lake are in the middle of the pack when it comes to affordability.

That’s according to ZOLO, an on-line real estate site.

It looks at average home price, household income, home price-to-income ratio and unemployment figures as its baseline.

Quesnel was 12th out of 26 small, medium and large cities that were examined, and Williams Lake was 13th.

Prince George was listed as the most affordable city in BC, followed by Fort St. John and then Terrace.

Only PG and Dawson Creek were lower than Quesnel when it comes to home price-to-income ratio. (the percentage of income spent on your home)

Williams Lake was 5th in home price-to-income ratio.

Average income in Quesnel is listed at $88,000 and at $94,200 in Williams Lake.

Zolo lists unemployment in both Quesnel and Williams Lake at 6.8 percent.

For a link to the full report, click here.