Chief and Council of the Williams Lake First Nation will soon have results for phase two of the St. Joseph’s Mission Investigation.

Before the preliminary results are released, WLFN will hold a meeting with the Chiefs of the communities directly affected by the site.

Williams Lake first Nation Chief, Willie Sellars said in a release that “it has given WLFN greater clarity for what needs to happen next as we progress in our investigation.”

The first phase of the investigation concluded at the same time last year.

Sellars further added that “We will continue to pursue the truth and we will continue to seek justice for those children and their families.”

St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School was in operation from 1891 to 1981.

The announcement for the preliminary results will be released in the afternoon of January 25th, where a news conference will be held with the anticipated start time to be 1:00pm.

After the announcement, a Sacred Fire will take place at the Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium from the afternoon of January 25th, to the evening of January 28th, ending with a feast, traditional dancing, and a demonstration of Lahal.

Throughout the duration of the Sacred Fire, health and wellness supports will be on-site.