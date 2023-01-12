A news conference took place at Williams Lake City Hall this afternoon, in regards to Carl Schooner Jr.

He was reported missing on December 4th, and since then, the family and RCMP have been unsuccessful in locating him.

The Schooner family continues to ask upon the public to help search

“We are here to make a plead to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of our son.” says Carl Schooner Sr.

“I know somebody knows. To the parents, this is a parents worst nightmare, to look for their child. We are very worried about him.”

The Family also announced a $10,000 reward for information on the current whereabouts of Schooner.

Madonna Saunderson, Media Relations with RCMP said that the search has been a priority, with all investigative avenues being pursued.

If you have any information on where Schooner may be, you are asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP.