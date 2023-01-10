Interior Health declared that the covid-19 outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village, concluded yesterday (January 9th).

The outbreak began on December 15th, where at the time only 5 cases had been confirmed.

A spokesperson from Interior Health said that the Seniors Village had a total of 30 cases, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

During the time of the outbreak, Interior Health put in place outbreak measures, which included restrictions on visitors, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures.

For the previous story on the outbreak, you can find it here.

For more information on Covid-19 and other potential outbreaks, you can visit Interior Health’s website here.