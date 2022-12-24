Not only did this weeks cold snap affect cars from running, but it also put a freeze on some water usage.

Burgess, a plumbing, heating and electrical company in Williams Lake, saw their days get busier than what they’d usually have to deal with.

“Plumbing got hit the hardest for sure out of the two trades. I had about 84 people on my plumbing waitlist, not to mention all the plumbing calls that we did take during our regular schedule.” says April Serson, Service Advisor for Burgess.

“My on-call guys I think were working 12-16 hour days.”

To compare, Serson said she’s never had a waitlist that long, as it would usually cap out at around 15-20 people.

Some ways people can make sure their plumbing doesn’t freeze is by making sure your heat tape is operational, turn up your thermostat, and opening up your kitchen and bathroom cupboards.

For furnaces, Serson said to check an make sure it hasn’t been accidently turned off, to check the filter for debris and the exhaust outside for build up of snow, as it’ll prevent the furnace from working.