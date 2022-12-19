It was a recording break day in the Cariboo.

Bobby Sekhon, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in Quesnel residents woke up to a high of minus 36.9 and the record for this day was minus 31 back in 2008.

Williams Lake wasn’t as cold but a record was set.

Sekhon says the Lake City was minus 34.6 and the record was minus 31.9 which was also set back in 2008.

- Advertisement -

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the entire Cariboo now through Wednesday morning as bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values near or below minus 40 are expected.

The warning stated that a very cold Arctic Air Mass has settled over the region and overnight lows will be near minus 30 degrees Celsius with Northeast winds 20km/h gusting to 40 will result in wind chill values below minus 40.