Trial dates set for woman accused of being overnight bandit in Williams Lake

By George Henderson
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)
   A woman accused of staying overnight in two Williams Lake businesses and then leaving in the morning with stolen items will go to trial in the New Year.
   26-year old Jerrika Leigh Hill-Jackson is due back in provincial court on February 17th of next year for one set of charges, and on March 14th for the other.
   RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter at a business on Prosperity Way back on October 16th, and at a business on First Avenue North on October 17th.
   Police say in both cases video surveillance was used to identify a suspect.
   Hill-Jackson is facing two counts each of breaking out after entering to commit an offence and theft under $5,000.
