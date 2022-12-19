A woman accused of staying overnight in two Williams Lake businesses and then leaving in the morning with stolen items will go to trial in the New Year.
26-year old Jerrika Leigh Hill-Jackson is due back in provincial court on February 17th of next year for one set of charges, and on March 14th for the other.
RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter at a business on Prosperity Way back on October 16th, and at a business on First Avenue North on October 17th.
Police say in both cases video surveillance was used to identify a suspect.
Hill-Jackson is facing two counts each of breaking out after entering to commit an offence and theft under $5,000.
