Quesnel City Council has approved a grant application for the airport.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, went over the request at last (Tuesday) night’s meeting.

He noted that this money would be used to build on the changes made to the terminal back in 2019.

“The proposed project will upgrade other areas of the terminal building and will include refurbishing the exterior, modernizing and improving the functionality of the security room, offices and leased spaces.”

Norburn noted that the City has been successful in getting money from this program several times in the past.

“The city has applied for and successfully obtained funding from the program, 2016 (security gates and aerodrome instrument approach upgrade), 2018 (LED runway and PAPI lighting upgrade), 2019 (replacing airside sidewalks) and 2020, most recently for the Helipad refurbishment.”

The funding request is for 150 thousand dollars.

Funding under this program is for 60 to 75 percent of eligible project costs.

The City’s portion of the bill will be 60 thousand dollars, which Mayor Ron Paull noted was accounted for in the upcoming budget.