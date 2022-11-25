Interior Health put out a release to remind people to test their home for radon.

Radon is an odourless and colourless gas that comes from the ground and often enters buildings with low ventilation.

It can also cause serious damage to those that breath it in.

“Radon is a gas that is radioactive. It enters the home, and then people breath in the gas.” says Dr. Silvina Mema, Medical Health Officer with Interior Health.

“It can sit in the lungs and produce changes in the D.N.A, it produces cancer.”

In the release from Interior Health, they say that exposure to radon can be mitigated with mitigation systems, which can be installed in any building.

Dr. Mema noted that homes in the interior had the highest level of radon in the province.

She also recommends anyone who does wonder if there’s radon in their home or workplaces to test for radon.

For information on where to find tests kits, and radon, you can check Interior Health’s website here.