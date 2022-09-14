The 21st edition of Cops for Cancer Tour de North begins its 7-day journey today (September 14).

15 riders are taking part in this bike ride that starts in Dawson Creek and ends in Williams Lake on September 20th.

“A few of our riders are veterans of this event, having completed more than one tour already. But for many of the riders, it’s their time participating in Tour de North, for more than one it’s their first time spending this much time on a bike,” stated Media Liason for the Tour, RCMP Corporal Jennifer Cooper. “What they have in common, however, is their reason for riding, which is to bring awareness to and help fundraise for childhood cancer research and family support.”

Over the past two decades, the tour has raised over $3.5 million for children and families living with cancer.

- Advertisement -

Cops for Cancer Tour de North is the largest national charitable funder of childhood cancer research in Canada.

Here is the Tour schedule:

September 14: Dawson Creek to Fort St. John

September 15: Fort St. John to Chetwynd

September 16: Chetwynd to Powder King

September 17: Powder King to Mackenzie

September 18: Mackenzie to Prince George

September 19: Prince George to Quesnel

September 20: Quesnel to Williams Lake