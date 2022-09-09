Unemployment numbers for August in the Cariboo were released today (September 9th) by Stats Canada.

“The Cariboo Region is showing an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, it’s unchanged compared to August of 2021,” Vincent Ferraro, Analyst with Stats Canada said, “That represents just under six thousand people that are unemployed.”

In terms of how many people are working, Ferraro said roughly just under 90 thousand are employed, compared to last August there were 86,800 people working.

He added that the increases were in the wholesale and retail trade as well as healthcare and Social Services.

Provincially Ferraro said BC’s unemployment rate is the second lowest at 4.8 percent and Newfoundland is the highest at 10.5 percent.

Other province’s unemployment numbers for August look like this:

Quebec 4.5

Saskatchewan 4.9

Manitoba 5.3

Alberta 5.4

Ontario 5.7

Prince Edward Island 7.3

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia 7.6

And Canada was 5.4 percent for August