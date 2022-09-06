Updated: 12:22 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th:

Police in Saskatchewan say they have received information about the possible sighting of one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing spree northeast of Saskatoon.

An updated alert sent out by police today (Tuesday) says Myles Sanderson was possibly sighted in James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP said officers are responding and instructed residents to seek shelter or shelter in place.

Myles and his brother Damien are accused of going door to door early Sunday in the community, knocking on doors and stabbing whoever opened it.

Ten people were killed and at least another 18 wounded in the attack.

The victims identified so far range from a 14-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

Damien was also found dead in the area on Monday, police say his wounds were not self-inflicted.

–With files from Vista National Newswire

Original Story:

Myles has had previous run-ins with the police.

He was being sought after failing to attend meetings with his parole officer since May.

