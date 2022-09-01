Brian Douglas Waters has filed his nomination papers to run for Mayor of Quesnel in the upcoming municipal election.

Not surprisingly, he sees housing as one of the key issues, including where to move the homeless shelter.

“Honestly I was thinking of putting them up close to the garbage dump, not as a metaphor of what they are. I want to convert the garbage dump into a recycling depot, and I want to put them to work. The idea of the handout, it sucks. It’s not a good way to live life to stick your hand out for everything.”

Waters says the citizens obviously don’t want a shelter component in downtown Quesnel.

He also had plan for the Gold Pan.

“I would like to airlift the Gold Pan back to its original place and put a logging truck in its place. The system is around mining and logging but there is not much representation of the logging industry.”

Waters says he would change the taxation system as well.

“I am looking at Sweden’s taxation laws. I’d do a copy and paste, somehow implement the Sweden taxation system, to give the taxpayer a break.”

Waters has lived in Quesnel off and on for 14 years.

He says he sees a lot of potential in the community.

Current Mayor Bob Simpson has announced his intention to run again, but has not yet filed his papers.